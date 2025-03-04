Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Indiana and Oregon are making late season pushes, trending towards both receiving berths to the NCAA Tournament.
The Ducks have won five straight after dropping five straight in Big Ten play and remain at home against the Hoosiers on Tuesday night. Indiana has seemingly righted the ship after a shaky start to the season, tinkering with its rotation and playing its best basketball of the season.
Will it hold up out west against the Ducks?
Here’s our betting preview.
Indiana vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: +6.5 (-110)
- Oregon: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Indiana: +225
- Oregon: -280
Total: 147.5 (Over -104/Under -118)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Indiana vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Indiana Record: 18-11
- Oregon Record: 21-8
Indiana vs. Oregon Best Prop Bets
Indiana
Oumar Ballo OVER 10.5 Points (-130)
The Arizona transfer has plenty of experience facing Oregon from his time in the PAC-12, scoring in double digits in five games as a significant rotation player in each game.
The Ducks interior defense has been vulnerable of late, 255th in the country in two-point field goal percentage allowed over the last month.
Ballo is a terror around the rim, and I’ll trust him to get over this mark that is more than two points lower than his season average.
Oregon
Nate Bittle OVER 1.5 Threes Made (+210)
This has long odds attached, but Bittle’s ability to stretch the floor can cause issues for the Indiana defense that plays a ton of drop coverage and can be picked apart from the perimeter with the seven-footer from distance.
Bittle is shooting 38% from three-point range in Big Ten play on more than three attempts per game, but given the Hoosiers middling three-point defense (34% in Big Ten play), I’ll go for a bigger payout.
Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
While Indiana has been playing better basketball of late, I’m not sold on the team keeping up with a streaking Oregon team.
The Ducks' ability to transition from zone defense to man-to-man can give the Hoosiers trouble. This is a team that ranks outside the top 300 nationally in away-from-home rating, per Haslametrics, and is 232nd in effective field goal percentage allowed on the road.
Oregon, who has found its best rotation, is shooting like a top 40 team from beyond the arc over the last month and can outpace the Hoosiers on the road, who have done enough to get back into the NCAA Tournament picture but can’t hold up given the matchup.
PICK: Oregon -6.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
