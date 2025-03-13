Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Second Round
Indiana and Oregon each look to start Big Ten Tournament runs against one another on Thursday afternoon in second-round action.
The Ducks had an adjustment period to life in the Big Ten but looked the part down the stretch, including a win against Indiana at home about a week ago. Can Oregon continue its fine stretch with another win against the Hoosiers and potentially keep them out of the NCAA Tournament?
Here’s our betting preview.
Indiana vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: +2.5 (-108)
- Oregon: -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Indiana: +120
- Oregon: -144
Total: 142.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Indiana vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Indiana Record: 19-12
- Oregon Record: 23-8
Indiana vs. Oregon Best Player Prop Bets
Indiana
- Oumar Ballo UNDER 11.5 Points (-125)
Ballo has been up and down in his first season with the Hoosiers, but with the Ducks ability to shut off the rim and have a big man that can match his size, I like going under on the Arizona transfers points prop.
In the first meeting, he played 30 minutes and dominated on the glass with 12 rebounds but only had 10 points as the Ducks kept the Hoosiers along the perimeter for much of the game.
I don’t trust Ballo to play all that much more efficiently than the first game given the matchup.
Oregon
- Nate Bittle OVER 15.5 Points (-104)
Bittle’s ability to stretch the floor is incredibly impactful for the Ducks' offense. Even though he missed both of his three-point attempts against Indiana in the first meeting, he still poured in 14 points on three-of-eight shooting from the field.
An adept ball-handler at seven feet tall, he also is capable of getting to the free-throw line, making all eight of his tries in the first meeting.
I’ll bank on some natural regression and a sound shooting day for Bittle to get him going in this one to go over his points total.
Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
In a rematch from about a week ago in which Oregon pulled away late, the Ducks and Hoosiers meet in the Big Ten Tournament second round.
I’ll take the small favorite Ducks in this matchup, who have the ability to keep the Hoosiers off the rim.
Oregon ranks 22nd in near-proximity field goal percentage this season, according to Haslametrics, which is incredibly impactful against the Hoosiers, who are about a national average three-point shooting team but reliant on getting to the rim to offset some of those concerns, 64th in average shot distance.
Meanwhile, look for Oregon’s shot making to prove to be the difference. The team has far more versatility on offense with the likes of Jackson Shelstad at guard and big man Nate Bittle, who is able to score from in close or step out along the perimeter and attack the Hoosiers' drop coverage.
The Hoosiers have struggled away from Assembly Hall all season, and despite the team needing a win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes in good standing, I don’t like this matchup for them whatsoever.
PICK: Oregon -2.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.