Indiana vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Jan. 23

The Indiana Hoosiers are atop the college football world, which has been a good distraction away from their men’s basketball squad. They’ve lost four straight games, including two as home favorites, to fall to 12-7 on the season.

Although Indiana is just 1-4 on the road, their favorites on Friday night as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers has lost two straight games and three of four, but is 8-3 at home this season with recent overtime victories against Northwestern and Oregon.

Both teams have struggled in conference this season, with Indiana going 3-5 and Rutgers at 2-6 in the Big Ten.

Can Rutgers keep that up to cover the spread as home underdogs?

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Indiana -7.5 (-102)

Rutgers +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Indiana: -345

Rutgers: +270

Total

146.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Indiana vs. Rutgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 23

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Indiana record: 12-7

Rutgers record: 9-10

Indiana vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Indiana is 9-10 ATS this season

Rutgers is 8-11 ATS this season

Indiana is 2-3 ATS on the road this season

Rutgers is 4-7 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 10-9 in Indiana games this season

The UNDER is 10-9 in Rutgers games this season

Indiana vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch

Lamar Wilkerson, Guard, Indiana Hoosiers

Lamar Wilkerson is having a strong senior year at Indiana. He leads the Hoosiers with 19 points per game, nearly five more than Tucker DeVries behind him, while shooting 40.3% from deep and 87.1% from the free-throw line.

After spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Sam Houston, Wilkerson is closing things out strong with the Hoosiers.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick

Rutgers has been a much better team at home this season, and the same goes for Indiana. The Hoosiers’ recent slide doesn’t inspire much confidence as -7.5 favorites on the road, especially given their 1-4 road record..

These teams have traded off wins in recent meetings with the home side coming out victorious.

The Scarlet Knights have two home upset wins in the last three weeks against Big Ten opponents. They should be able to keep it close against Indiana.

Pick: Rutgers +7.5 (-120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.