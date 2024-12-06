Iowa State vs. Arizona State Final Score Prediction for Big 12 Championship Game
Iowa State and Arizona State will play for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday at AT&T Stadium and a spot in the College Football Playoff is on the line.
Arizona State has been one of the biggest surprises in the country this season under second year head coach Kenny Dillingham and will look to win the league title in its first season in the Big 12. The team will go up against conference stalwart Iowa State, who had an undefeated start stop short with a .500 November that saw the team sneak into the conference championship game.
However, the Sun Devils enter with questions, set to play without star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson as the Cyclones will look to out-pace its opponent with its explosive offense.
Here’s the updated odds and our final score prediction for the Big 12 title game.
Iowa State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa State: +2.5 (-118)
- Arizona State: -2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Iowa State:+106
- Arizona State:-128
Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Iowa State vs. Arizona State Final Score Prediction
While Arizona State will surely miss Tyson, who accounts for more than 40% of the team’s receiving yards this season, the team should have a clear edge on the ground with star running back Cam Skattebo.
Here’s what I wrote in our betting preview for this game.
This matchup sets up very well for the Sun Devils to win the Big 12 Championship in their first season in the league.
Iowa State has been skating by over the past month of the season, winning two straight after a two game slide, but neither win instills much confidence in the team’s current form. The Cyclones won by three on the road against Utah on a fourth string quarterback and beat Kansas State by eight despite playing even on the scoreboard.
The Cyclones rush defense continues to be a big issue for the team, outside the top 90 in EPA/Rush and allowing more than five yards per carry while tackling at a bottom 15 rate, per Pro Football Focus.
All of that is a big issue against an ASU offense that revolves around its elite running back Skattebo, who is the leader of a strong Sun Devils ground game that is top 30 in EPA/Rush.
Iowa State has been an all-or-nothing offense, reliant on big plays from its talented pass catching group and quarterback Rocco Becht, but it has issues sustaining drives.
Iowa State is built around its passing game, which is the way to beat the Arizona State defense, which is around the national average in EPA/Pass. However, the team is not consistent enough down-to-down to keep up with the Sun Devils.
The Cyclones are outside the top 90 nationally in success rate while Arizona State is top 15.
In a title game, I believe Arizona State has the counters to offset not having Tyson available and can create more scoring chances and win a hard fought battle to win the Big 12.
Final Score Prediction: Arizona State 24 Iowa State 20
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.