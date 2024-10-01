Iowa vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Ohio State’s schedule continues to ramp up with Iowa coming to town ahead of its marquee matchup against Oregon next week.
The Buckeyes passed its first test in Big Ten play at Michigan State in Week 5, and now returns home to face a limited offense in Iowa. Can Ohio State continue to round into form ahead of the meat of its schedule against a competitive opponent and cover a still bloated point spread?
Here's our full betting preview.
Iowa vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Iowa: +19.5 (-106)
- Ohio State: -19.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Iowa: +980
- Ohio State: -2000
Total: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Iowa vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 5th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Iowa Record: 3-1
- Ohio State Record: 4-0
Iowa vs. Ohio State Key Players to Watch
Iowa
Kaleb Johnson: Among the best running backs in the country to start the season, Johnson is averaging more than eight yards per game. He has ran for over 100 yards in every game this season, including 206 against Minnesota in the team’s last game in Week 4. However, this will be the stiffest test for the Hawkeyes.
Ohio State
Jeremiah Smith: The freshman has quickly become appointment television. He has caught a touchdown in every game this season and has at least 70 yards in each. Against an Iowa defense that is limited on offense, Smith can quickly break this game wide open.
Iowa vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
I struggle to see Iowa moving the ball effectively to create scoring chances against Ohio State on the road.
The Hawkeyes have an elite ground game this season, but are a one-dimensional outfit. The team isn’t going to be able to get to third and manageable against a Buckeyes defense that is second in early down EPA/Play this season.
The Hawkeyes will be forced to throw, which will likely fail to lead to results with the team 98th in EPA/Pass and 127th in explosive pass rate.
Iowa’s defense is among the best in the country, but the Buckeyes are in a different class and should be able to create explosives and pounce on strong field position against the Hawkeyes to win a low scoring game by margin.
The Buckeyes may look to get out of this game quickly with an eye to the big game against Oregon next week, but the team is simply too explosive to keep out of the end zone and push this game out of reach.
PICK: Ohio State -19.5
