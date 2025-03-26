Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks due to calf and ankle injuries.
Gordon has dealt with calf issues for a lot of the 2024-25 season, appearing in just 43 games for Denver. In the 30 games that Gordon has missed, the Nuggets haven't been a dominant team, going 17-13 straight up, including a loss to the Chicago Bulls in their last game.
On Wednesday, the Nuggets are set as five-point favorites at DraftKings at home against the Bucks, a sign that Gordon may play. Denver is not expected to have Nikola Jokic in this game, as the MVP candidate is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.
Getting Gordon back in the lineup would be huge for the Nuggets, as he's really stepped up when Jokic isn't on the floor. Gordon is averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the four games he's played without Jokic in the 2024-25 season.
This story will be updated with Gordon's official status for Wednesday night's game.
