Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Bucks)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is listed as probable for Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks due to right calf injury management.
It seems like Gordon will be good to go for this matchup, and the Nuggets listing him on the injury report may only be precautionary since he's missed time on two separate occasions this season due to a calf strain.
A key part of Denver's attack on both ends, Gordon is the most likely option to draw the defensive assignment on Giannis Antetokounmpo on Thursday night.
Since returning to action from his last calf injury on Jan. 12, Gordon has only missed three games (one was the second night of a back-to-back), putting him in a pretty solid postion to play given the "probable" tag tonight.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Nuggets as four-point favorites on the road against the Bucks. Denver is just 9-12 against the spread as a road favorite, but it did cover against the Indiana Pacers in that spot on Monday.
In the 2024-25 season, Gordon is averaging 13.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 43.0 percent from 3-point range.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.