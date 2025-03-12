Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets)
This season, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has dealt with calf injuries, and he's not expected to play on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves after suffering an injury on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Gordon is listed as doubtful on Wednesday with a left ankle sprain and right calf injury management. It's less than ideal for the Nuggets, but they are still favored at DraftKings Sportsbook in this matchup.
A major reason why Denver is favored is that Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are both probable for this game, a sign that they will suit up. Denver has yet to beat the Timberwolves in the 2024-25 regular season, and things certainly will be harder without Gordon in action.
Gordon is averaging 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Denver has been able to survive in the games that he's missed, going 17-10 in 27 contests.
