Is Aaron Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Vikings)
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he wasn't listed on the team's injury report and is expected to play against the Washington Commanders.
Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jones' shoulder injury isn't serious, and that the Vikings were considering him day-to-day with the issue.
Jones already missed time this season with a hamstring injury, allowing Jordan Mason to operate as the bellcow in this offense. The Vikings are on the outside of the playoff picture in the NFC, as poor quarterback play has doomed them in 2025.
Since returning from his hamstring issue, Jones has played pretty well for the Vikings, racking up 300 rushing yards on 67 carries this season (4.5 yards per carry) and 20 receptions for 150 yards. He's scored once on the ground and once through the air in eight games while playing 53.7 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
Oddsmakers have set the Vikings as slight favorites at home in this matchup, but the odds have bounced around as Washington was a 1.5-point favorite earlier in the week.
Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Commanders
Vikings Team Total UNDER 21.5 Points (-110)
The 2025 season has been a rough one for a Minnesota team that has dealt with a ton of injuries, especially at the quarterback position.
J.J. McCarthy (concussion) is expected to start this game, but the Vikings have not fared well in his starts, going 2-4 straight up while scoring 27, 6, 27, 19, 17 and 6 points in his appearances. Even against a Washington defense that ranks 28th in the NFL in points allowed, I think this number is too high on Sunday.
The Vikings were shut out in Week 13 against Seattle, and they're averaging just 18.7 points per game overall. I'd fade them in this market on Sunday afternoon.
