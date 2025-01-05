Is Aaron Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Lions)
Minnesota Vikings veteran running back Aaron Jones was limited in practice earlier this week, but he’s off the injury report and ready to go for a crucial matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
The Sunday night contest winner between the Lions and Vikings will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the NFC North title, making it easily the most exciting matchup of the Week 18 slate.
Having Jones in action is huge for the Vikings, who have also relied on Cam Akers in the backfield in recent weeks.
So far this season, Jones has 245 carries for 1,093 yards (4.46 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns. He’s also been a solid piece in the passing game, catching 46 of his 56 targets for 378 yards and two scores.
Last week, Jones was limited to just 51 percent of Minnesota’s snaps, but he played over 80 percent of the snaps on offense in Week 16.
Here’s a breakdown of the running back’s props ahead of this Sunday night matchup.
Aaron Jones Prop Bets for Week 18 vs. Lions
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rushing Yards: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over -155/Under +120)
- Receiving Yards: 20.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: -130
Earlier this season, Jones had a huge game against Detroit, rushing for 93 yards on 14 carries and adding three receptions for 23 yards.
Detroit has been one of the better defenses in the NFL this season, but it has struggled against the run, ranking 12th in the league in EPA/Rush on defense while allowing 18 rushing touchdowns and 4.4 yards per carry.
If Jones truly is good to go, I expect him to pace this backfield in carries, and he’s cleared the 60-yard mark in 10 of his 16 games so far in 2024.
Jones also has double-digit carries in 13 of his 16 games, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this prop. I’ll back him to clear this rushing yards prop in what could be a high-scoring affair.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
