Is A.J. Brown Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Saints)
A.J. Brown popped up on the Week 2 injury report for the Eagles and it appears to be a longer injury than the Eagles had hoped.
Brown is set to miss the Eagles game at the Saints with a lingering hamstring injury against the resurgent Saints offense. Brown, who had five catches for 119 yards in the Packers Week 1 win, is set to miss multiple weeks now.
In Brown's place will be more targets for DeVonta Smith, who was featured heavily against the Falcons, catching seven passes for 76 yards with one touchdown.
Here are Smith's player props in a marquee showdown against the undefeated Saints with the Eagles a three-point underdog and a total of 49.5.
DeVonta Smith Prop Bets for Eagles vs. Saints in Week 3
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -138/Under +106)
- Receiving Yards: 72.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +145
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Smith has seven catches in both games with a total of 150 yards across two games. The Eagles will look to feature Smith heavily with the Eagles needing a top receiver for Jalen Hurts.
The Saints defense was able to shut down the Panthers in Week 1 and then got up early and often on the Cowboys to pace itself to a 44-19 win. Can the Eagles show up and test the Saints defense?
The expectation is that Smith will play a role if so.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.