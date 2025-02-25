Is Al Horford Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Raptors)
Boston Celtics' big man Al Horford is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors due to a left big toe sprain.
Horford, 38, has appeared in 45 games for Boston this season and has made 29 starts. If he does play tonight, he's a candidate to start since Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for rest.
Even with Horford's status up in the air on Tuesday, Boston is still favored by 11 points at DraftKings Sportsbook against Toronto.
The Raptors have been one of the best teams against the spread as home underdogs (17-9-1), and they upset Boston in Toronto the last time these teams played. However, the C's are playing some of their best basketball of the season at the moment, winning five straight games by 13 or more points.
Horford could end up sitting out this matchup since it's the front end of a back-to-back for Boston. The C's play the Detroit Pistons- a team firmly in the playoff picture in the East - on Wednesday night.
This season, Horford is averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with Horford's official status for Tuesday night's game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.