Is Alperen Sengun Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Thunder)
Houston Rockets' big man Alperen Sengun is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to lower back soreness.
Houston has slipped to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, but it does have a five-game cushion over the No. 6-seeded Los Angeles Clippers heading into tonight's matchup.
Even though the Thunder played on Sunday, they find themselves as double-digit favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in this matchup. This could be a sign that Sengun, Amen Thompson, or Dillon Brooks (all questionable) could sit out of this game.
I would bet on Sengun playing, as the star center has only missed three games all season, but it's possible Houston will take this right up until game time.
Here's how to bet on Sengun in the prop market if he does end up playing on Monday.
This story will be updated with Sengun's official status for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.
Best Alperen Sengun Prop Bet for Rockets vs. Thunder
- Alperen Sengun UNDER 20.5 Points (-110)
This season, Sengun has failed to clear this prop in each of his games against the Thunder, scoring 11, 20, and 13 points.
Now, he’s questionable for Monday’s matchup, making him hard to trust in this prop. Sengun is averaging 19.1 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field, but can he have a big game against Isaiah Hartenstein down low?
I’d rather fade the Houston big man in what may be a defensive battle.
