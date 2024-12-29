Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Saints)
Today's game between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders is meaningless when it comes to the playoff picture, but it could mean quite a bit for those of you who are betting on it or who are relying on player performances for your fantasy championships.
One key player is Alvin Kamara, who has been one of the best fantasy running backs in the NFL this season. Unfortunately, he's been ruled OUT for Week 17 against the Raiders.
The betting market didn't expect Kamara to suit up this week, therefore his status had no impact on the spread. The Raiders are set as 2-point favorites.
With Kamara out, Kendre Miller will be the main running back for the Saints. Let's take a look at how I think we should handle this from a player prop perspective.
Best Kendre Miller Prop Bet for Week 17
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kendre Miller UNDER 48.5 Rush Yards (-115)
With Kamara out for the Saints, your initial inclination may be to bet Kendre Miller to go OVER his rushing yards total but I'd recommend doing the opposite. Miller played just 39% of offensive snaps last week, gaining a measly 15 yards on eight attempts. The Saints threw the ball plenty and Jamaal Williams also stole some carries from Miller.
The Raiders run defense has been a surprising strong part of their team this season. They rank 12th in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 4.4 yards per carry.
I expect the Saints to split the backfield carries while also leaning more on their passing game, which is going to limit Miller's production. I'll take the UNDER on his rush yards total.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
