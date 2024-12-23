Is Alvin Kamara Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Packers)
The New Orleans Saints will be without their No. 1 option on offense in Week 16, as running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out against the Green Bay Packers with a groin injury.
The Saints are already massive underdogs on Monday Night Football, and losing Kamara, Derek Carr and Chris Olave for this game doesn’t make things any better.
A workhorse all season long, Kamara has 228 carries for 950 yards and six scores (4.2 yards per carry) and he’s caught 68 of his 89 targets for 543 yards and a pair of touchdowns as well.
With Kamara out, veteran Jamaal Williams and second-year back Kendre Miller figure to play major roles in this backfield on Monday night.
Miller worked ahead of Williams in Week 15, playing 47 percent of the snaps to Williams 11, while out-touching the veteran nine to zero. Williams has just three carries over his last three games, playing no more than 11 percent of the snaps in any of those matchups.
Here’s how to bet on the Saints’ running game in Week 16.
Best New Orleans Saints Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Packers
Kendre Miller OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Miller is going to get an extended look at running back for the Saints this week, and he finished with 46 yards on nine carries – playing 47 percent of New Orleans’ snaps – in Week 15 against Washington.
Miller has only appeared in four games in the 2024 campaign, but he’s already run for 130 yards on 28 carries (4.6 yards per carry).
The former third-round pick has a lot of burst, and he should get plenty of looks with Spencer Rattler starting this game for New Orleans.
The Packers are allowing 4.2 yards per carry and rank 12th in defensive EPA/Rush, but 53.5 yards feels a little low if Miller ends up in a featured role on Monday night.
