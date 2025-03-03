Is Amen Thompson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Thunder)
The Houston Rockets could be without a key part of its rotation on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Second-year wing Amen Thompson, who has become one of the team's most important players, is listed as questionable on Monday night due to right shoulder soreness. Thompson isn't the only key player on the injury report for Houston, as Steven Adam, Alperen Sengun, and Dillon Brooks are also listed as questionable.
Houston has ruled out veteran guard Fred VanVleet for this matchup.
Thompson has been great this season, as he's averaging 13.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. The Rockets have moved him into the starting lineup, and if he doesn't play, it's possible that Jabari Smith Jr. would jump back into his starting spot in the rotation.
Still, I am not sold that Thompson will sit out this game. Even though oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Rockets as double-digit underdogs in this matchup, Thompson has only missed three games all season long.
If he plays, this line may move in favor or Houston -- even if it's just by half a point -- on Monday night.
This story will be updated with Thompson's official status for Monday's game against OKC.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.