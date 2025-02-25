Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Lakers)
Dallas Mavericks star big man Anthony Davis has been ruled out for Tuesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a left adductor strain.
This announcement shouldn't come as a surprise, as Davis's injury is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks. However, he does appear to be making progress, as the Mavericks announced on Feb. 20 that the star big man would be re-evaluated in two weeks, giving him a chance to return sometime in March.
With Davis out on Tuesday, Dallas is set as a massive underdog against the Lakers. At DraftKings Sportsbook, oddsmakers have set Los Angeles as a nine-point favorite.
This is a big game for both teams, especially since they made the blockbuster deal that sent Davis to Dallas and Luka Doncic to Los Angeles earlier this month. The Lakers, the current No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, are coming off a huge win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday and are hoping that Doncic will get some revenge on his former team tonight.
Davis won't get to suit up against his former squad, but the Mavs still need this game badly. Dallas is just 0.5 games up on the Golden State Warriors for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.
In addition to Davis being out, the Mavericks have also ruled out big men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II for this matchup, leaving them extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt on Tuesday night.
