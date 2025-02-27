Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Lakers)
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards was in and out of the lineup at the end of the team's upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday due to a calf injury.
While Edwards ended up finishing the game in overtime, he is now listed as questionable for the Timberwolves on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Edwards has only missed two games all season long, so he's more likely than not to suit up -- even with the questionable tag -- on Thursday.
Oddsmakers have set the Timberwolves as road underdogs on Thursday night, but they've been one of the better teams in the NBA against the spread in that spot.
If you're looking to bet on the Wolves, Edwards is worth a shot -- should he suit up -- against L.A.
This story will be updated with Edwards' official status for Thursday's contest.
Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet for Timberwolves vs. Lakers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
This month, Edwards is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers on a whopping 12.6 attempts per game, taking at least 10 shots from 3-point range in eight of his nine games.
With that usage, Edwards is worth a look in this prop since he's averaging 4.1 made 3s per game while shooting an impressive 40.6 percent from deep.
Even with Donte DiVincenzo questionable for this matchup, Edwards' usage should remain sky-high for Timberwolves team that doesn't have many proven scoring options with Julius Randle sidelined.
