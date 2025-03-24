Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Pacers)
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a right thumb laceration.
Edwards has not missed a game since Feb. 28 (he was suspended against the Utah Jazz for picking up too many technical fouls), and it appears that oddsmakers are expecting him to suit up in this matchup.
The Wolves are set as just 2.5-point underdogs at DraftKings on Monday despite playing on the road against a Pacers team that has won four in a row. If Edwards was expected to miss this game, it's hard to imagine the Wolves being less than three-point dogs.
The last time these teams matched up on March 17, Edwards struggled shooting the ball from the field (9-for-24) and from 3 (1-for-11), but he made 19 free throws to finish with 38 points. The Wolves lost that game in overtime by two points.
If Edwards is able to play on Monday, the Wolves are a solid bet as road underdogs. They have the second-best net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games.
This story will be updated with Edwards' official status on Monday against Indiana.
