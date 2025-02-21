Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Rockets)
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable on Friday night against the Houston Rockets due to right hip soreness.
Edwards has only missed two games this season, but both have come this month. With Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle both ruled out for this game, the Timberwolves need Edwards to be able to suit up against a Houston team that is one of the best in the West at this point in the campaign.
Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as just 3.5-point underdogs, and Edwards is listed for several props in the market, a sign that he is more likely to suit up than not with the Wolves coming off the All-Star break. Reme,ber, Edwards sat out the All-Star Game to rest his hip for the stretch run of the regular season.
This season, Edwards is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3.
If Edwards is able to play tonight, here's how I'd wager on him in the prop market.
Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet for Timberwolves vs. Rockets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Anthony Edwards OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-130)
Anthony Edwards is averaging 4.2 made 3s per game on 10.1 attempts, and I think he could be in line for a huge game against Houston.
The Rockets are No. 2 in the league in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game, but Edwards dropped five 3-pointers on them (on 12 attempts) back on Feb. 6. Ant is taking a ton of 3s with DiVincenzo and Randle out, averaging 4.8 makes and 13.3 attempts in his six games this month.
If Ant keeps taking double-digit shot attempts from beyond the arc, this line is just too low.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.