Is Anthony Richardson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Giants)
With the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Denver Broncos in an overtime thriller on Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts are still alive for the upcoming NFL Playoffs.
Unfortunately, the Colts will be without their starting quarterback for their Week 17 game against the New York Giants. It was officially announced on Saturday that he will miss today's game with back and foot injuries. Joe Flacco will make the start in his place.
The good news is the Colts are still facing arguably the worst team in the NFL in the New York Giants which led to the betting market not adjusting their evaluation of this matchup. The point spread remained steady at Colts -7.5 despite the change at quarterback.
Flacco has made appearances in six games this season, starting four of them. He has completed 66.5 percent of passes while averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt in 2024. He has thrown nine touchdowns but has also tossed five interceptions, which was what eventually led to the Colts going back to Richardson mid-season.
Let's take a look at my favorite prop bet for Joe Flacco in Week 17.
Best Joe Flacco Prop Bets for NFL Week 17
Joe Flacco UNDER 32.5 Pass Attempt (-125)
Flacco attempted plenty of passes in his four starts this season but there was one main factor that led to that; they had to play from behind in each of them, eventually going 1-3 in those four games. I don't expect that to be the case against the Giants, which will lead to the Colts running the ball as much as possible.
The Colts have run the ball on 60.42% of their plays over the last three weeks, the second-highest rate in the NFL in that time frame.
If Indianapolis can get out to an early lead against New York, which the point spread suggests it will, the Colts can lean on their run game and cruise to victory. I'm willing to bet on Flacco to throw the ball fewer than 33 times.
