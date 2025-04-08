Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Thunder)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is one of several players listed on the team's injury report ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Reaves is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, but the Lakers are likely listing him so they can potentially sit him on the front end of a back-to-back ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Dallas Mavericks.
The Lakers are in the driver's seat for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, sitting 1.5 games up on the Denver Nuggets (the No. 4 seed) with four games to play. Reaves, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Gabe Vincent, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all questionable for this game while Rui Hachimura has been ruled out.
So, there's a chance the Lakers are down several rotation pieces tonight. L.A. blew out OKC on Sunday behind a strong shooting performance, but it's set as a 15-point underdog in the latest odds at DraftKings.
There's a chance Reaves could play in this game, and if he does, he may be worth targeting in the prop market if James and Doncic sit.
This story will be updated with Reaves' official status for Tuesday night's contest.
Best Austin Reaves Prop Bet for Lakers vs. Thunder
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Austin Reaves OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
Reaves could sit out in this game, but he’s the player that I’d give the best chance of playing if the Lakers do rest their stars between him, James, and Doncic.
Los Angeles likely wants to gear up for Luka’s return to Dallas on Wednesday, and it’s a lot easier to beat Dallas and Portland (two teams left on the Lakers’ schedule) than the Thunder in back-to-back contests.
Still, if Reaves plays, he could be a great target since he’s cleared 22.5 points in 10 of his last 14 games, averaging 26.1 points per game over that stretch.
He also finished with 20 points in less than 34 minutes with both Luka and LeBron in action on Sunday against OKC.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
