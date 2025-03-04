Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pelicans vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves appears to be trending in the right direction after suffering a calf injury on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Reaves missed Sunday's game against the Clippers, but he was ruled day-to-day after his injury on Friday. After the Lakers listed Reaves as doubtful for Sunday's matchup, they have upgraded him to questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.
While it's still possible that Reaves could sit out this game -- especially since the Lakers should be able to beat New Orleans without him -- this is a positive sign for the star guard going forward.
Reaves is having a great season for Los Angeles, averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point range. He's become one of the key initiators of offense for J.J. Redick's squad -- even with the addition of Luka Doncic to the roster last month.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Lakers favored by 8.5 points on Tuesday, a sign that one of Reaves or Doncic (both questionable) should play in this matchup.
This story will be updated with Reaves' official game status for Tuesday night against New Orleans.
