Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Heat)
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks due to a calf contusion.
Adebayo played in Miami's loss to the Hawks on Monay, but it appears that he's up in the air for Wednesday's contest. With the Heat falling behind the Hawks in the standings in the Eastern Conference, they could use Adebayo in the lineup to help with an offense that is one of the worst in the league over its last 10 games.
Oddsmakers have set the Heat as slight underdogs on the road in this one, and Miami has struggled in that spot all season long, going 7-10-1 against the spread.
If you're looking to bet on this game, I'd lean with an Adebayo prop -- if he's able to play.
This story will be updated with Adebayo's official status on Wednesday night.
Best Bam Adebayo Prop Bet for Heat vs. Hawks
Bam Adebayo OVER 19.5 Points (-105)
While Adebayo is averaging just 16.9 points per game this season, he's taken a major step forward over the last 11 games, averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from the field.
Bam had just 14 points on Monday against the Hawks -- Miami scored less than 90 points in that game -- but he has 20 or more points in seven of his last 11.
If Adebayo is able to suit up, he should have a solid game against a Hawks team that is 27th in opponent points per game and 28th in opponent points in the paint per game.
