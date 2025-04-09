Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Bulls)
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo missed the team's last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but he's listed as available on Wednesday night in a crucial clash against the Chicago Bulls.
The Heat currently hold the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are favored by one point on the road in the latest odds against the No. 9-seeded Bulls on Wednesday. With a win, the Heat would jump the Bulls in the standings, and they are just one game out of the No. 8 spot, currently held by the Atlanta Hawks.
Adebayo has played better since the All-Star break, and he's been on a bit of a scoring streak, putting up 21 or more points in four games in a row heading into Wednesday's clash.
With the Heat big man available to play, here's how I'd bet on him in the prop market tonight.
Best Bam Adebayo Prop Bet for Heat vs. Bulls
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bam Adebayo OVER 20.5 Points (-125)
I expect Adebayo to have a big game against a Chicago team that plays at a fast pace and ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent points per game.
Bam has cleared 20.5 points in four straight, and he dropped 22 and 23 points in his first two meetings with the Bulls this season.
Not only that, but Chicago ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, so he should be able to do a lot of work in that area on Wednesday.
