Is Bradley Beal Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Suns)
The Phoenix Suns won't have star guard Bradley Beal on Monday night for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Beal has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, and it appears that he could miss time this week as well since he hasn't even been upgraded to doubtful or questionable heading into this matchup.
With Beal out, the Suns have actually rattled off three wins in a row and moved into the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. In addition to that, the Suns are favored at home in Monday's matchup despite Beal being out.
There is an angle I like in the prop market for the Suns with Beal out for tonight's matchup.
Best Phoenix Suns Prop Bet With Bradley Beal Out
- Devin Booker OVER 6.5 Assists (-135)
Devin Booker is averaging 6.6 assists per game in the 22 games that he’s played without Beal in the 2024-25 season, and he’s averaging 7.0 assists per game overall.
Booker has at least seven dimes in four of his last five games, and he’s averaging an impressive 17.2 potential assists per game over that stretch.
Since Beal’s absence leads to more time with Book on the ball, he’s worth a shot in this market against a Bucks team that allows 25.9 opponent assists per game this season.
