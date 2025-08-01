SI

Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Wings)

Sean Treppedi

Caitlin Clark will miss Friday's game against the Dallas Wings.
Caitlin Clark will miss Friday's game against the Dallas Wings.

Caitlin Clark is once again Friday night as they open a grueling five-games-in-nine-days stretch with a home tilt against the Dallas Wings. 

Clark is still nursing a right groin injury, marking the sixth straight game and 15th overall she's missed this season.

Despite Clark’s absence, the Fever remain slight home favorites, currently laying 4.5 points against a Wings team led by recent No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. Oddsmakers appear confident in Indiana’s supporting cast — namely Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell — to shoulder the scoring and playmaking load. That faith is supported by Indiana’s .500 record (7-7) in games Clark has missed.

The injury, suffered in the closing seconds of a July 15 win over Connecticut after bouncing a pass to Kelsey Mitchell to help seal the victory.

Clark’s injury troubles have been a recurring theme in a stop-and-start rookie campaign. After never missing a game in her collegiate or early pro career, the former Iowa standout has already dealt with three separate injuries in 2025 — left quad, left groin and now the right groin — along with missing the Commissioner's Cup final and WNBA All-Star festivities.

While the team insists that Clark’s latest MRI revealed no additional damage, Indiana is playing the long game as they seek full health from their franchise centerpiece for a playoff push. Indiana currently sits sixth in the WNBA standings with a 15-12 record.

Through just 13 games this season, she’s averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and a career-best 8.8 assists — the second-most in the league behind only Alyssa Thomas of Phoenix.

Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Fever -4.5 (-112)
  • Wings +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Fever (-194)
  • Wings (+156)

Total

  • Over 174.5 (-110)
  • Under 174.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Sean is a writer for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has written and edited sports betting and sports news editorial for the New York Post, Newsweek, Action Network, Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Tribune, and Athlon Sports. Sean lives in the New York City area and primarily focuses on pinpointing market value across the NFL, MLB, NHL, and college football.

