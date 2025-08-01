Is Caitlin Clark Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Wings)
Caitlin Clark is once again Friday night as they open a grueling five-games-in-nine-days stretch with a home tilt against the Dallas Wings.
Clark is still nursing a right groin injury, marking the sixth straight game and 15th overall she's missed this season.
Despite Clark’s absence, the Fever remain slight home favorites, currently laying 4.5 points against a Wings team led by recent No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. Oddsmakers appear confident in Indiana’s supporting cast — namely Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell — to shoulder the scoring and playmaking load. That faith is supported by Indiana’s .500 record (7-7) in games Clark has missed.
The injury, suffered in the closing seconds of a July 15 win over Connecticut after bouncing a pass to Kelsey Mitchell to help seal the victory.
Clark’s injury troubles have been a recurring theme in a stop-and-start rookie campaign. After never missing a game in her collegiate or early pro career, the former Iowa standout has already dealt with three separate injuries in 2025 — left quad, left groin and now the right groin — along with missing the Commissioner's Cup final and WNBA All-Star festivities.
While the team insists that Clark’s latest MRI revealed no additional damage, Indiana is playing the long game as they seek full health from their franchise centerpiece for a playoff push. Indiana currently sits sixth in the WNBA standings with a 15-12 record.
Through just 13 games this season, she’s averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and a career-best 8.8 assists — the second-most in the league behind only Alyssa Thomas of Phoenix.
Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -4.5 (-112)
- Wings +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Fever (-194)
- Wings (+156)
Total
- Over 174.5 (-110)
- Under 174.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
