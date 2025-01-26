Is Cam Jurgens Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Eagles)
The Philadelphia Eagles will be without a key piece of their offensive line on Sunday, as center Cam Jurgens is expected to only be available in a backup role -- despite being active on Sunday.
Now, the Eagles are expected to move left guard Landon Dickerson to center and play Tyler Steen at left guard against the Washington Commanders. It had been reported that Jurgens would be out, but it appears he will at least have a chance of seeing the field on Sunday.
Even with Jurgens banged up, the Eagles remain six-point favorites at home against the Commanders. However, the total in this game has come down from earlier in the week.
After sitting at 47.5, the Commanders-Eagles total is down to 45.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of Sunday's 3 p.m. EST kickoff.
A Pro Bowler this season, Jurgens appeared in 16 games for the Eagles, starting all of them. He's a key part of Philly's lethal tush push, and he certainly helps set the tone for running back Saquon Barkley and this Eagles run offense.
Still, Philly should be able to move the ball on the ground against a Washington team that is 30th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed this season.
Jurgens isn't the only important player in the trenches that is banged up on Sunday. Washington downgraded defensive tackle Daron Payne to out earlier this week.
