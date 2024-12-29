Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Eagles)
The Dallas Cowboys have little to play for in the remaining two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, which has led to them shutting down their star receiver, CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb is dealing with a shoulder injury that if the Cowboys were still alive in the playoff race, there's a chance he could have fought through it. With that being, Dallas has been mathematically eliminated so there's no reason to risk him injuring it further.
As a result, the betting market has moved back in favor of the Eagles.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds After CeeDee Lamb Injury
- Cowboys +7.5 (-112)
- Eagles -7.5 (-108)
The main injury story in this game is Jalen Hurts. When the betting market caught wind that Hurts was likely going to be sidelined, the spread moved from Eagles -9.5 down to Eagles -6.5. After the news was announced that Lamb would also miss this NFC East duel, the spread moved back towards the Eagles and it has now settled at Eagles -7.5.
The biggest benefactor of Lamb being out will likely be Brandin Cooks, so let's take a look at how we should attack him in the player prop market.
Best Brandin Cooks Prop Bet for Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brandin Cooks OVER 3.5 Receptions (+115)
Cooks has hauled in three receptions in two straight weeks and three of his four starts since returning from injury. Now, with the Cowboys' No. 1 target being out, all the balls that were thrown to Lamb have to be thrown somewhere else.
It's certainly not a big ask for Cooks to haul in just one more reception than he has in previous starts now that Lamb is out of the lineup. This is a fantastic value play at plus-money.
