Is Chet Holmgren Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has been ruled out on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs due to the ankle injury that he suffered on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.
Holmgren played in just under 15 minutes in the game against Atlanta, and the Thunder are going to be cautious with the former No. 2 overall pick since he missed most of the 2024-25 season with a pelvic injury he suffered back in November.
Oklahoma City is still a massive favorite on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs, so it doesn't make much sense to rush Holmgren back. This season, Holmgren is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game across 17 contests. With OKC sitting in the No. 1 seed in the West, it is focused on the playoffs more than the regular season when it comes to Holmgren's health.
Here's how I'm wagering on the Thunder in the prop market on Sunday now that Chet has been ruled out.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Spurs with Chet Holmgren Out
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+100)
Oklahoma City big man Isaiah Hartenstein should be in line for a massive role on Sunday with Chet Holmgren ruled out with his ankle injury.
That sets up well for Hartenstein, who is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game this season. The Spurs are struggling on the glass without Victor Wembanyama, ranking dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage in their last 10 games. Without Chet there to steal some boards, Hartenstein should clear his season average on Sunday.
The Thunder big man has 12 or more boards in 22 of his 39 games this season.
