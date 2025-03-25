Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Kings)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren missed the team's win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, and he's listed as questionable for Tuesday night's matchup with the Sacramento Kings.
The Thunder are officially listing Holmgren with a left hip strain, which is concerning since he already missed a ton of time this season with a right iliac wing fracture.
Hopefully, Holmgren will be able to suit up for OKC in this matchup, but even if he misses this game the Thunder are going to be favored on the road. OKC is currently a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and it's taking on a Kings team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Boston on Monday.
The Kings are also one of the worst teams in the NBA as home underdogs, going 1-6 against the spread in that spot this season.
If Holmgren does sit, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins and others should play bigger minutes in the OKC frontcourt. This season, Chet is averaging 15.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game across 24 games.
This story will be updated with Holmgren's official status for Tuesday night.
