Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Timberwolves vs. Thunder)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Holmgren, who missed a ton of time earlier this season with a right iliac wing fracture, has been ruled out for rest on the second night of a back-to-back.
Oklahoma City knocked off the Timberwolves on Sunday night, moving to 2-1 against them on the season. Holmgren had a strong showing in that game, finishing with 19 pointson 8-of-11 shooting (3-for-4 from 3), four rebounds, one assist and three blocked shots.
The Wolves luckily have ruled out both Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert on Monday night, so Oklahoma City shouldn't have a major height disadvantage down low even with Holmgren out.
Isaiah Hartenstein figures to have an even bigger role than normal with Holmgren resting. Since the Thunder have a 9.5-game cushion on the No. 1 seed in the West, I'd expect them to be careful with Holmgren the rest of the season to make sure he avoids any further injury before the playoffs.
