Is Chris Olave Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Packers)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been on injured reserve with a concussion, missing the last five games for the Saints.
While the former first-round pick returned to practice, he has officially been ruled out for Monday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
It doesn’t make much sense for the Saints to play Olave again this season, especially since the star wideout has suffered multiple concussions in the 2024 season. Olave has a history of head injuries, and with the Saints season basically over, there’s no reason to put his career at risk in a meaningless game.
With Olave out, the Saints will rely on a makeshift receiver corps this week, but I do think there is one receiver worth targeting in the prop market.
Best New Orleans Saints Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 31.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Since joining the Saints this season, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been a deep threat, catching 14 of his 25 targets for 352 yards and four scores in six games. He’s averaging a whopping 25.1 yards per reception.
So, there’s a real chance that MVS clears this prop with just one catch against Green Bay on Monday night.
The veteran receiver has cleared this prop in five straight games with the Saints, and he’s played in over 70 percent of the team’s snaps in three straight games.
I love the OVER on this prop for MVS against one of his former teams.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.