Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Vikings)
Christian McCaffrey’s training camp injury appears to be worse than initial thought.
The San Francisco 49ers’ running back and reigning Offensive Player of the Year is set to miss his second game in a row to start the 2024 season due to what is now being called Achilles tendinitis. McCaffrey may hit injured reserve as well as he heals up for the Super Bowl contending 49ers.
McCaffrey is the most dynamic running back in football, but the 49ers offense didn’t miss a beat in Week 1’s win against the New York Jets, 32-19.
San Francisco heads to Minnesota on a short week to face former quarterback Sam Darnld and the Vikings. With CMC out, the 49ers remain a modest 5.5-point favorite with a total of 46.5, but lets dissect the biggest benefactor in terms of usage, backup running back Jordan Mason.
Jordan Mason Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Vikings in NFL Week 2
- Rushing Yards: 73.5 (Over -120/Under -106)
- Receiving Yards: 9.5 (Over -122/under -104)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: -160
Mason stepped in for CMC in Week 1 and had a monster opener, rushing the ball 28 times for 147 yards with a touchdown. He also added a catch for five yards as well.
With McCaffrey expected to be sideline for this game and possibly beyond, it appears that the 49ers are still going to rely on its ground game to open up the passing game and for Mason to take over the OPOY’s workload.
The Vikings defense is stingy, limiting the Giants ground game to just 74 yards, but this is a massive step up, now facing the 49ers offense.
