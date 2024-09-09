Is Christian McCaffrey Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Jets vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup against the New York Jets, but he is expected to suit up in Week 1.
The NFL’s top running back said on Friday that his calf/Achilles injury is “not a concern,” so it sounds like he should be a full go for the 49ers’ home opener.
San Francisco is favored over the Jets on Monday night, and CMC will likely be heavily involved in the game plan since New York has an elite secondary led by Sauce Gardner. If the 49ers decide to keep the ball on the ground more, CMC and Deebo Samuel are likely the two biggest beneficiaries for the 49ers.
Here’s a look at the prop betting odds for McCaffrey with the star expected to suit up tonight.
Christian McCaffrey Prop Bets for Week 1 vs. New York Jets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rush Yards: 75.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Rush + Rec Yards: 115 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 35.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: -175
Based on these prop numbers, we can expect CMC to see a pretty normal workload in Week 1.
Last season, the 49ers star averaged 91.4 rushing yards per game (he led the NFL in total rushing yards) and 35.3 receiving yards per game. He also scored a league-high 21 touchdowns, only failing to score in three of his 16 games in 2023.
So, betting CMC at -175 to score is a pretty chalky bet, but it’s very likely to hit.
Personally, I like McCaffrey’s rushing yards prop the most in this game. The Jets allowed the eighth most rushing yards in the NFL last season, and they gave up a healthy 4.1 yards per carry in the process.
Since CMC averaged 91.4 rushing yards per game last season, we’re getting him at a slight discount at 75.5. He cleared 75.5 rushing yards in 11 of his 16 contests in the 2023 campaign.
The 49ers’ primary backup to McCaffrey appears to be Jordan Mason, but he is not worth a bet in the prop market as long as the star running back is active.
