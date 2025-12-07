Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Bills)
Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has not played since Week 10 due to a hamstring injury, but he's listed as questionable for the team's Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is expected to try and play.
Kincaid was questionable ahead of Week 13 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he ultimately ended up missing the game. The former first-round pick returned to practice in a limited fashion early on in the week, giving him a chance to suit up in a crucial AFC battle.
This season, Kincaid has been a red-zone threat for Buffalo. The Bills tight end has four touchdowns in eight games, and that's come even with him catching just 29 total passes this season. He's racked up 448 receiving yards, and he's been a go-to option for Josh Allen in big spots.
Buffalo would love to get him back in action as it aims to lock up at least a wild card spot in the AFC.
If you're looking to bet on some player props for this game, the SI Betting team has you covered with a pick for Kincaid -- should he play -- on Sunday.
Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Bengals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dalton Kincaid Anytime Touchdown (+210)
Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer prop for Week 14, and he's eyeing Kincaid to score -- if he's able to suit up.
Betting on tight ends to score against the Cincinnati Bengals is the gift that keeps on giving.
Cincinnati has been horrific when it comes to defending tight ends this season, allowing the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.
Dalton Kincaid is expected to return to action for the Bills this weekend, and he has already scored four touchdowns in eight games this season. With the Bills struggling to find consistent production at wide receiver, I expect them to lean on their tight ends in the final stretch of the season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
