Is Dalton Kincaid Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Lions)
Buffalo Bills star tight end Dalton Kincaid has missed the team’s last three games with a knee injury he suffered in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.
However, Kincaid returned to practice ahead of the team's Week 15 matchup with the Detroit Lions and is listed as questionable on Sunday.
Both the Lions and Bills have clinched playoff spots, but a win would keep the Bills in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC – they are currently two games back of the Kansas City Chiefs.
This season, Kincaid has 34 catches for 356 yards and two scores, but he only has two games where he’s finished with over 50 receiving yards.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for the Bills receiving corps with Kincaid questionable in Week 15.
Best Dalton Kincaid Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Lions
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +116/Under -152)
- Receiving Yards: 31.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: Anytime TD (+260)
Kincaid appears to be in line to play in Week 15 against Detroit after logging full practices early in the week, and that’s a great sign for the Buffalo offense.
While Kincaid hasn’t been a monster performer in his second NFL season, he did receive six or more targets in six straight games before getting banged up against Indy. He still saw five targets from Josh Allen in that matchup despite playing just 24 percent of the team’s snaps.
I don’t mind taking Kincaid’s receptions prop in this matchup, especially since the Buffalo tight end has struggled to log big receiving yards totals in the 2024 season.
