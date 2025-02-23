Is Damian Lillard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard missed the second night of a back-to-back on Friday against the Washington Wizards, but he appears to be set to return on Sunday against the Miami Heat.
Lillard (hamstring strain) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Heat with the Bucks looking to win a fourth game in a row.
Dame has only missed a handful of games this season, and it appears that Friday's absence was more rest-related for the star guard since the Bucks were facing the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Oddsmakers have set the Bucks as five-point favorites at home on Sunday, a sign that Dame should be good to go.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo on a minutes limit as of late, here's how I'd bet on Dame in the prop market against Miami.
Best Damian Lillard Prop Bet for Heat vs. Bucks
- Damian Lillard OVER 24.5 Points (-110)
With Giannis dealing with a minutes limit since returning from his calf injury, Damian Lillard should be in line for a huge role on Sunday night.
Earlier this year, Dame dropped 29 points on 9-of-21 shooting against Miami, and the star guard has 25 or more points in three of his last five games, including 43 and 38-point games with Giannis out. While Giannis is going to play on Sunday barring a setback, I still think there is a path where Dame is the No. 1 option for the Bucks.
