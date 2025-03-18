Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Warriors)
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is listed as probable for Tuesday night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors due to right groin soreness.
Based on the probable tag, and the latest odds for his game, Lillard is expected to play for the Bucks in what is a huge game for their chances of staying in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Indiana Pacers lost on Monday night, so Milwaukee has a chance to gain some ground with a road win tonight.
The betting market is telling us that Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be good to go in this game, as the Bucks are road favorites against the Warriors. Golden State could rest Steph Curry, per Steve Kerr, in this matchup, and it appears that oddsmakers are bracing for the Warriors to be at less than full strength in this game.
Golden State has only lost two games with Jimmy Butler in the lineup, but it is a 3.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook tonight.
That's good news for Lillard and the Bucks, and the All-Star guard is aiming to build on what has been a strong season to date. Dame is averaging 25.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in the 2024-25 season while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3.
