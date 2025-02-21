Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Wizards)
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without a key piece of their roster on Friday night, as All-Star guard Damian Lillard has been ruled out for injury management against the Washington Wizards.
Lillard was listed as questionable for Thursday night’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers, but he was able to suit up in that matchup. With the Bucks facing the worst team in the NBA on the second night of a back-to-back, Lillard will get some rest tonight.
The Bucks did receive some positive injury news as well, as superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a calf strain and was on a minutes restriction last night, is listed as probable for Friday’s contest.
As a result, the spread in the Bucks-Wizards matchup hasn’t been impacted too much. After sitting as 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook this morning, the Bucks are now six-point favorites just a few hours before tip off.
The Wizards (13-15 against the spread as home underdogs) only have nine wins on the season, so this is a game that Milwaukee expects to (and should) win.
Still, losing Lillard is a pretty major blow.
In his second season with the Bucks, Dame is averaging 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.
