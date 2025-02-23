SI

Is Darius Garland Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers)

The latest injury update for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Peter Dewey

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be down a key piece of their rotation on Sunday night, as guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable with a hip contusion.

Garland reportedly was not seen at shootaround on Sunday morning, an ominous sign for his chances to play on Feb. 23.

Despite Garland missing shootaround, the Cavs are still six-point favorites in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cavs have played two games without Garland this season, winning both of them, and there's still a chance that he could suit up in this matchup. The Cavs don't play until 7 p.m. so there's a chance that Garland will be able to work out and see if he can play ahead of tipoff.

This season, Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3.

This story will be updated with Garland's official status on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on  BetStamp here.

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting