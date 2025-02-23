Is Darius Garland Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers)
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be down a key piece of their rotation on Sunday night, as guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable with a hip contusion.
Garland reportedly was not seen at shootaround on Sunday morning, an ominous sign for his chances to play on Feb. 23.
Despite Garland missing shootaround, the Cavs are still six-point favorites in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Cavs have played two games without Garland this season, winning both of them, and there's still a chance that he could suit up in this matchup. The Cavs don't play until 7 p.m. so there's a chance that Garland will be able to work out and see if he can play ahead of tipoff.
This season, Garland is averaging 21.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from 3.
This story will be updated with Garland's official status on Sunday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
