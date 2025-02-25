Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Magic)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is listed as questionable for Tuesday night's matchup against the Orlando Magic due to a hip injury.
Garland played less than 25 minutes on Feb. 21 against the New York Knicks (he shot just 2-for-12) and then was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards.
While the questionable tag gives Garland a chance to suit up on Tuesday night against a playoff-caliber opponent, he's certainly an injury to monitor before betting on the Cavs.
If Garland ends up sitting again, Ty Jerome should pick up the slack at the point guard position for the Cavs. This season, Jerome has thrived in the games that Garland has missed, and he ranks first in steals, fifth in assists and seventh in points off the bench.
If Garland is able to suit up, there is a player prop that I like for him on Tuesday night. Let's break it down!
This story will be updated with Garland's official status for Tuesday night's matchup.
Best Darius Garland Prop Bet for Cavs vs. Magic
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Darius Garland UNDER 6.5 Assists (-125)
This season, Garland is averaging 6.7 assists per game, but he picked up just four dimes in his lone matchup with Orlando.
The Magic are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, and they rank No. 2 in opponent assists per game, making this a tough matchup for Garland. The other issue is Garland’s health. After missing Sunday’s game with a hip injury, do the Cavs ease him back into action tonight?
If he plays, Garland is a fade candidate for me tonight.
