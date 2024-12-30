Is David Montgomery Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. 49ers)
The Detroit Lions are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football.
The game means little for the Lions, who have a game against the Vikings in Week 18 which will determine the NFC North winner and the No. 1 seed in the conference regardless of tonight's outcome. With that being said, Dan Campbell still plans on playing his starters, but David Montgomery won't be among them.
Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills and has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. There is a chance he returns at some point in the postseason, but don't expect him to play tonight or in Week 18 against the Vikings.
With Montgomery sidelined, Jahmyr Gibbs will serve as the primary running back. Let's take a look at how we should handle that from a betting perspective.
Best Jahmyr Gibbs Prop Bet for NFL Week 17
Jahmyr Gibbs Longest Rush OVER 17.5 Yards (-130)
I'm hesitant to take the OVER on Gibbs' overall rushing yards total of 92.5 based on uncertainty surrounding whether or not Campbell will continue to play starters in the second half of tonight's game, so I think the way to bet on the star running back is to wager on his longest run being over 17.5 yards.
Gibbs has been an explosive back all season, ripping off at least one run of 18+ yards in 10 of his 15 starts this season. Against a depleted 49ers team with nothing to play for, I envision him ripping off a long rush early in the game to make this a sweat-free winner.
