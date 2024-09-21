Is David Njoku Playing This Week? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Giants vs. Browns)
David Njoku's ankle injury is set to keep him out for a second straight week with an ankle injury.
Njoku's ankle will keep him out a second straight game as the Browns host the winless New York Giants. Njoku has emerged as a key cog in the Browns offense, and the team will turn to more usage for the likes of Amari Cooper in the team's matchup against a porous New York secondary.
Cleveland remains a massive home favorite against the Giants, laying six-and-a-half points with a total of 38.5.
Below, you can find Cooper's updated props ahead of this matchup courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Amari Cooper Prop Bets for Giants vs. Browns in Week 3
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +126/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 49.5 (Over -113/Under -113)
- Anytime Touchdown Scorer: +195
Cooper has had a slow start to the season as the Browns offense has sputtered to start the season, failing to score more than 20 points yet this season, and Cooper's numbers also are below par.
Cooper has five catches for 27 yards to start the season as the team hasn't gotten the passing game going yet.
So far this season, the Giants defense ranks 28th in EPA/Dropback, so this can be the perfect setting for him to have a big game at home.
