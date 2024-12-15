Is David Njoku Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Browns)
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is dealing with a hamstring injury, and he is listed as questionable for Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Njoku was likely to sit out Sunday’s matchup – a major blow to the Cleveland passing game.
New reports emerged on Sunday morning stating that Njoku is going to try to play today and will be a game-time decision based on how his hamstring feels in the pre-game warmup.
Njoku has been great since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, catching 46 passes on 72 targets for 350 yards and five scores in his last seven games.
Now, with Njoku listed as a game-time decision for Week 15, the Browns may have to rely on other players to step up in the passing game.
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared a prop bet for a player that he thinks will step up in Njoku’s absence.
Here’s his breakdown of that play for Week 15.
Jordan Akins Anytime Touchdown (+500) via DraftKings
This bet is an attempt to capitalize off an injury report that has the Browns No. 1 tight end, David Njoku, listed as questionable for their Week 15 game against the Chiefs. If he sits, Jordan Akins will take over as the No. 1 tight end against a Kansas City team that has been the worst at defending tight ends this season. They've allowed the most receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,015) to tight ends in 2024, which means Akins is a fantastic bet to find the end zone at 5-1 if Njoku can't go.
If you agree with me on this, bet this now before the injury news is official. If it's announced Njoku won't play, these odds will shorten in a hurry.
