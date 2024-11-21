Is David Njoku Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Browns)
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was a limited participant in practice this week, but he is off the injury report and good to go against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is great news for the Browns, as Njoku has been one of the biggest receivers in the Browns’ offense with Jameis Winston under center.
With Cleveland set as a major underdog in Week 12, it may need to lean on the passing game to keep things close against a vaunted Pittsburgh defense.
Here’s a breakdown of the props for Njoku in Week 12.
Best David Njoku Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Receiving Yards: 45.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Anytime TD: +285
If there’s a Browns player to back in this game, it may be Njoku, who has been a target hog with Jameis Winston under center.
In three games with Jameis, Njoku has nine, seven, and seven targets, and he also had 14 targets in the game when Deshaun Watson was injured in against Cincy. Njoku didn’t find the end zone in Week 11, but he did catch a two-point conversion, a sign that the Browns would use him in a short-yardage situation.
Given his usage in this offense, Njoku is worth a look in this prop on Thursday night.
If you aren’t sold on him as a touchdown scorer, Njoku has at least five catches in five consecutive games, making him a solid pick to clear his receptions prop as well.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.