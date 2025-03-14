Is De'Aaron Fox Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Spurs)
The San Antonio Spurs have lost a second star for the rest of the 2024-25 season, as guard De'Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending surgery for tendon damage in his left pinkie.
The Spurs have already lost Victor Wembanyama (blood clot) for the rest of the season, but they somehow are still favored against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.
Fox appeared in 62 games this season, averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. With the star guard out, the Spurs will look elsewhere for scoring against a tanking Charlotte team, including rookie guard Stephon Castle.
Best Spurs Prop Bet With De'Aaron Fox Out
- Stephon Castle OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
With Fox done for the season, Castle should get more chances at the point guard position going forward.
He’s averaging 3.5 assists per game in the 2024-25 season, but he has cleared this prop in four of his last eight games, averaging 4.4 dimes per game in that stretch. The Hornets are allowing over 26 opponent assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
