Is DeAndre Hopkins Playing Today? (Latest Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Titans vs. Bears)
Tennessee Titans star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been fighting through an MCL tear, but he is expected to suit up on Sunday against the Chicago Bears despite being listed as questionable.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Hopkins could be limited in this game depending upon how he can manage the pain from the injury.
Tennessee brought in receiver Calvin Ridley in the offseason to play opposite of Hopkins, and it appears that he could have a much bigger role in Week 1 – and potentially beyond – if Hopkins is at less than 100 percent.
Tennessee wants to get as many weapons as possible around second-year quarterback Will Levis, but Hopkins could be a shaky play in the prop market if he ends up playing limited snaps in Week 1.
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bets for Titans vs. Bears in NFL Week 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Receiving Yards: 44.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +245
Personally, I’d stay away from Hopkins, even at his low receptions prop of 3.5, on Sunday.
If the veteran receiver is limited, it’s a lot to ask to see him clear these props, especially in an offense that is still a little up in the air in Levis’ second NFL season.
Will the Titans be run-heavy without Derrick Henry? Does Levis take a step forward? There are too many questions that I don’t have the answer to yet to take an ailing receiving to go over these props.
Calvin Ridley Prop Bets for Titans vs. Bears in NFL Week 1
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +115/Under -145)
- Receiving Yards: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +225
Ridley had a bit of a disappointing season in Jacksonville in 2023, but he could be in line for a bounce-back campaign as the clear No. 1 option in Tennessee.
I don’t mind a shot on any of Ridley’s receiving props with the Hopkins news, as he should be on the field for the majority of Tennessee's snaps. While there’s no guarantee that Levis plays well to support both receivers in this offense, I’d rather take a shot on the healthy receiver in this duo, especially since his props aren’t much higher than Hopkins’ numbers.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
