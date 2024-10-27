Is Deebo Samuel Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited to just four snaps last week due to an illness, but he should be back in action in Week 8.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Samuel – listed as questionable – is expected to play in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
This is huge news for the 49ers, as they are down Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings on Sunday. Aiyuk is out for the season, and Samuel and first-round pick Ricky Pearsall should operate as the top receivers in this San Francisco offense in Week 8.
Dallas is coming off a bye, and it needs to bounce back from a 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Does that mean they’ll key in on Samuel on Sunday?
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting the receiver to fare, including a pick for him in the prop market tonight.
Deebo Samuel Prop Bets for Week 8 vs. Cowboys
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
- Receiving Yards: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +130
Not counting last week’s four-snap showing, Samuel has played in five games this season, clearing 55.5 receiving yards in three of those games and finishing with 54 yards in one of them.
I expect this to be a big game for Deebo – especially if he’s able to play his normal role.
The 49ers need to find someone they can consistently hit in the receiving game, and Deebo and George Kittle have the most chemistry with Brock Purdy now that Aiyuk and Jennings are sidelined.
A big-play threat, Deebo could clear this number even on a limited number of catches. With oddsmakers projecting him to pick up at least five receptions on Sunday, he’s worth a shot to clear his reasonable receiving yards prop tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
