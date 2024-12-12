Is Demarcus Robinson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. 49ers)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder and is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Robinson missed practice time earlier this week, so it was expected that it would be tough for him to play on a short week, but he did return on Wednesday.
This is a massive game for the Rams as they look to stay alive in the NFC West race, and both teams need a win to keep pace with the 8-5 Seattle Seahawks.
Earlier in the season, Robinson had a bigger role while Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were hurt, but even if he does play tonight, he’d likely be the No. 3 option in the passing game.
Through 13 games, the veteran has 28 catches for 433 yards and seven scores. The touchdowns have been big for bettors that have targeted Robinson in the anytime touchdown market, as he’s scored five different games.
With Robinson’s status up in the air, here’s how I’d bet on the Rams’ passing game on Thursday night.
Best Puka Nacua Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. 49ers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 7.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
- Receiving Yards: 89.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +120
In seven games since returning from a knee injury, Puka Nacua has 98 or more receiving yards in five of them, and he went under this total in one game because he was ejected.
Nacua has been a target hog for the Rams, amassing 71 looks over this seven-game stretch.
While I don’t mind taking Nacua to score, the safer prop for him is his receiving yards since he’s easily gone past this total in four games (tallying over 100 yards in each matchup).
With Robinson questionable, Nacua is the receiver to trust for the Rams tonight.
More NFL Week 15 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.